Crimes reported for July 20-21, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16500 block Newmont Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 152nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue G-4
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 44100 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 700 block East Oldfield Street
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: Lancaster Road and Munz Ranch Road
BURGLARY: 44100 block Fourth Street East
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 800 block West Newgrove Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block Motor Lane
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 42400 block 22nd Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 43600 block Emile Zola Street
THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
THEFT: 6000 block West Avenue J-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue J-3
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10100 block East Avenue R-10
BURGLARY: 9200 block East Avenue T-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38000 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 21st Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Ladelle Street
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 4200 block Adobe Drive
ASSAULT: 5200 block Entrar Drive
ASSAULT: 5200 block Opal Avenue
BURGLARY: 200 block Eagle Lane
ROBBERY: 38300 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 5100 block Moonraker Road
THEFT: 29th Place East and Ash Drive
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3400 block Chelsea Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Desert View Drive
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4800 block West Avenue L-12
