Crimes reported for July 20, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 6:34 am
ASSAULT: 16600 block Stagecoach Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2200 block Avenida del Mar
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 40th Street West and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43200 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Glenraven Road
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 45300 block Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 900 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 8600 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 37500 block Laurel Court
ASSAULT: 3800 block Cobble Court
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
BURGLARY: 37700 block Tackstem Street
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 4900 block Fort Tejon Road
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
