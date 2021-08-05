Crime map, Aug. 5, 2021

Crimes reported for July 20, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 44800 block 70th Street East

BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue J-9

THEFT: 44400 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block End Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Albeck Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and East Avenue Q-9

ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive

ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Louise Lane

BURGLARY: 38300 block 15th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block Waterman Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Mountainside Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R-7

