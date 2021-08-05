Crimes reported for July 20, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44800 block 70th Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue J-9
THEFT: 44400 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block End Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Albeck Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and East Avenue Q-9
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Louise Lane
BURGLARY: 38300 block 15th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37000 block Waterman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Mountainside Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R-7
