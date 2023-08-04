Crimes reported for July 19, 2023
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue L-2
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45000 block 18th Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 43000 block Cherbourg Lane
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7500 block East Avenue U
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Highway 138
LLANO
THEFT: 20700 block Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3100 block Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: 37600 block Millbrook Lane
ASSAULT: 38000 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 5100 block Saint Laurent Place
ASSAULT: Hawthorne Street and Windsor Place
THEFT: 40600 block Peonza Lane
THEFT: 4300 block East Avenue Q-14
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-4
