Crimes reported for July 19, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 9:43 am
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1400 block Indian Sage Road
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue K-13
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block 57th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43000 block Larwood Street
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block West Avenue L-4
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-4 and Heaton Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block 29th Street East
ASSAULT: 37900 block Boxthorn Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39200 block Arrowhead Court
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12900 block East Avenue W-8
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 41200 block 45th Street West
