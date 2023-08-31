Crimes reported for Aug. 15, 2023
ACTON
THEFT: 31800 block Crown Valley Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block West Avenue K-15
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 46000 block 125th Street East
BURGLARY: 4200 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 45400 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 100th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block 22nd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 3000 block West Newgrove Street
THEFT: 43900 block 26th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block 22nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block East Avenue H-13
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 40500 block 35th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block Knollview Court
BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 30200 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Avenue Q-4
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5400 block West Avenue L-10
