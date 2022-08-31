Crimes reported for Aug. 15, 2022
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Commerce Center Drive
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 500 block West Newgrove Street
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44300 block Foxton Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2400 block East Avenue R-12
ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block Anastasia Way
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Avenue Q-13
BURGLARY: 300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 40200 block 12th Street West
ROBBERY: 6500 block Bicknell Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37500 block Patricka Lane
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Celtic Drive
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5200 block West Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 50th Street West
