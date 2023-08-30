Crimes reported for Aug. 14, 2023
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Adobe Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 11800 block Davenport Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1400 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue H-14
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 16500 block East Avenue G
ROBBERY: 85th Street East and Avenue E
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Foxton Avenue
THEFT: 44700 block 12th Street East
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 8700 block East Avenue T
THEFT: 8500 block East Avenue U-5
LLANO
BURGLARY: 31900 block Crystalaire Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block Dianron Road
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block Golfers Drive
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4300 block Norval Avenue
