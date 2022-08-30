Crimes reported for Aug. 14, 2022
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ARSON: 70th Street East and Avenue E
ASSAULT: 43000 block 41st Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block Bevington Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue H and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1300 block East Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 43200 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 44700 block Third Street East
BURGLARY: 45100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-2 and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue Q-1
ASSAULT: 38100 block Lido Drive
ASSAULT: 4000 block Portola Drive
BURGLARY: 37500 block 50th Street East
ROBBERY: 37600 block Melton Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Riverbend Street
PEARBLOSSOM
THEFT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
