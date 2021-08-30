Crime map, Aug. 30, 2021

Crimes reported for August 14, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block Granville Way

ASSAULT: 43000 block 39th Street West

ASSAULT: 44600 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block Lorimer Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 44300 block Division Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block West Kettering Street

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q

ROBBERY: 500 block East Avenue Q-12

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Ashberry Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.