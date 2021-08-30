Crimes reported for August 14, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block Granville Way
ASSAULT: 43000 block 39th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block Lorimer Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44300 block Division Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1400 block West Kettering Street
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ROBBERY: 500 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Ashberry Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.