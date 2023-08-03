Crimes reported for July 18, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1500 block Thomas Drive
ASSAULT: 43400 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 43800 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: Jackman Street and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Lightcap Street
BURGLARY: 43600 block Picaso Street
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 3000 block Brentwood Avenue
ROBBERY: 45000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Avenue H-10
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 44800 block Yucca Avenue
THEFT: 45300 block Denmore Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 12th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Heaton Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36500 block Copper Lane
ASSAULT: 37000 block Julian Lane
ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 37900 block 52nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37500 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 500 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Wildflower Court
