Crimes reported for Aug. 12-13, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 12-13, 2023
ACTON
ASSAULT: 5500 block Hisey Ranch Road
ASSAULT: Soledad Canyon Road and Santiago Road
BURGLARY: 3700 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ARSON: 120th Street East and Avenue E
ARSON: 45500 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2300 block Almondwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 27th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44000 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Acacia Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue F-10 and Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Fig Avenue
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Lumber Street
BURGLARY: 45000 block Palm Lane
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45900 block Primrose Drive
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 44000 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Camellia Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block 27th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 50th Street West and Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-9
ASSAULT: 2800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: Rancho Vista Boulevard and Town Center Drive
BURGLARY: 36600 block Oliver Lane
BURGLARY: 3700 block Club Rancho Drive
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ROBBERY: Essex Drive and Hillcrest Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 36800 block Fiddleneck Court
PEARBLOSSOM
VEHICLE THEFT: 13000 block Pearblossom Highway
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.