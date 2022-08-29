Crimes reported for Aug. 13, 2022
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 13, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 2700 block East Lingard Street
ASSAULT: 42900 block Yew Street
ASSAULT: 43000 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 43200 block Doverwood Court
ASSAULT: 45100 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: Date Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1400 block Indian Sage Road
ROBBERY: 44900 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue C
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 35300 block 80th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37700 block Sabra Lane
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 39100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East
RAPE: 37600 block Grant Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37700 block Dixie Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Medical Center Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: Fifth Street East and Avenue R-8
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: Angeles Forest Highway and Carson Mesa Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Jojoba Terrace
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5100 block West Avenue L-10
BURGLARY: 42200 block 50th Street West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.