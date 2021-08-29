Crimes reported for Aug. 13, 2021
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block Jamaica Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37900 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37400 block 42nd Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.