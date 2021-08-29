Crime map, Aug. 29, 2021

Crimes reported for Aug. 13, 2021

ACTON

VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue J

ROBBERY: 700 block West Oldfield Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 15th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 6000 block Jamaica Court

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37900 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 32nd Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38100 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37400 block 42nd Street East

THEFT: 38700 block Fifth Street West

