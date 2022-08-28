Crimes reported for Aug. 12, 2022
Crimes reported for Aug. 12, 2022
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3700 block West Avenue K-10
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45300 block Kingtree Avenue
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2400 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block 30th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10600 block East Avenue R
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1700 block West Avenue O
ASSAULT: 38200 block Sierra Grande Avenue
ROBBERY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37600 block Ebony Drive
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Avenue R-10 and Cambridge Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38400 block Fourth Street East
