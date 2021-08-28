Crimes reported for August 12, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 15th Street West and Avenue K-6
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43600 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue J-7 and Beech Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37500 block Rose Street
ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive
THEFT: 37100 block Cannon Court
THEFT: 38100 block Raintree Lane
THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
