Crime map, Aug. 28, 2021

Crimes reported for August 12, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 15th Street West and Avenue K-6

ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43600 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: Avenue J-7 and Beech Avenue

ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block 15th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37500 block Rose Street

ASSAULT: 37800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 36900 block Spanish Broom Drive

THEFT: 37100 block Cannon Court

THEFT: 38100 block Raintree Lane

THEFT: Avenue S and Geiger Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

