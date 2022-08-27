Crimes reported for Aug. 11, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Geraldine Avenue
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44800 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 43500 block 13th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44100 block Raven Lane
THEFT: 2800 block West Milling Street
THEFT: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
THEFT: Avenue I and Challenger Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2800 block Pondera Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Dalzell Street
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-9
BURGLARY: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 2100 block Rhubarb Lane
ROBBERY: 37200 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37100 block Daisy Street
THEFT: 2300 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 2700 block Redington Street
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 11th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue Q-12 and Sierra Highway
