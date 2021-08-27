Crime map, Aug. 27, 2021

Crimes reported for August 11, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 100 block Highway and Three Points Road

ASSAULT: 43700 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue J-6

BURGLARY: 1300 block Caren Court

BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8

THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Fourth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q-12

ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1900 block Shamrock Street

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 5600 block Sandpiper Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East

