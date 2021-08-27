Crimes reported for August 11, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block Highway and Three Points Road
ASSAULT: 43700 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue J-6
BURGLARY: 1300 block Caren Court
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-8
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue I and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1900 block Shamrock Street
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 5600 block Sandpiper Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 37200 block 47th Street East
