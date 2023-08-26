Crimes reported for Aug. 10-11, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 40000 block Ridgemist Street
ASSAULT: 16200 block Mossdale Avenue
BURGLARY: 39300 block 169th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 15700 block East Avenue Q-4
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44000 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Halcom Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44600 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block Trevor Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J-5
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue H-8
BURGLARY: 43400 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block Kingtree Avenue
BURGLARY: 45500 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue I
HOMICIDE: 3300 block Knott Court
RAPE: 50th Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue H-8
ROBBERY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block Boyden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard*
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard*
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block 23rd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 70th Street West and Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Division Street and Oldfield Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue S-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 111th Street East and Avenue T
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37100 block Casa Verde Road
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3300 block Sungate Drive
ASSAULT: 37500 block Golden Circle
ASSAULT: 37700 block 55th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Desert Flower Drive
ASSAULT: 4000 block Lariat Drive
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 36800 block Fiddleneck Court
BURGLARY: 38400 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 38700 block Orchid View Place
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 34200 block Cheseboro Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block Robin Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Janus Drive
*-not depicted on map
