Crimes reported for Aug. 10, 20022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 3300 block Marilynn Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue H-1
THEFT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block Fairfield Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: Pearblossom Highway and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 2200 block East Avenue Q-4
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: Hampel Avenue and Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R
