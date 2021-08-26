Crime map, Aug. 26, 2021

Crimes reported for August 10, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2500 block Dallin Street

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 5200 block Jade Court

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue K

BURGLARY: 1300 block Chagal Avenue

BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 42800 block 30th Street West

BURGLARY: 43500 block 13th Street West

BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 27th Street East and Norberry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

LITTLEROCK

THEFT: 110th Street East and Avenue T

LLANO

THEFT: 233rd Street East and Fort Tejon Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R-9

ASSAULT: 38700 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 39600 block Fairway Drive

BURGLARY: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2600 block Rolling Pine Road

THEFT: 5100 block Cliff Rose Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Rolling Pine Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Copper Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West

