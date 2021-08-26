Crimes reported for August 10, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2500 block Dallin Street
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 5200 block Jade Court
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1300 block Chagal Avenue
BURGLARY: 2000 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 42800 block 30th Street West
BURGLARY: 43500 block 13th Street West
BURGLARY: 600 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 27th Street East and Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 110th Street East and Avenue T
LLANO
THEFT: 233rd Street East and Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R-9
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 39600 block Fairway Drive
BURGLARY: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2600 block Rolling Pine Road
THEFT: 5100 block Cliff Rose Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Rolling Pine Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 36700 block Copper Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block Fifth Street West
