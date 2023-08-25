Crimes reported for Aug. 9, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Bandell Street
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39000 block 180th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 15100 block Lanfair Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 180th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 18th Street East and Avenue H-12
ASSAULT: 44400 block Hanstead Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44500 block Camolin Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 106th Street East and Avenue S-8
PALMDALE
ARSON: 40th Street East and East Avenue P-8
ARSON: Cierro Crest Place and Lakepointe Lane
ASSAULT: 37600 block Lasker Avenue
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block Wildflower Court
BURGLARY: 38600 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 33rd Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12500 block Pearblossom Highway
