Crimes reported for Aug. 9, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 33300 block Santiago Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40100 block 178th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block Seventh Street East
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue I
RAPE: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 42nd Street West and Avenue J-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2800 block Juniper Drive
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37500 block Henna Lane
ASSAULT: 37600 block Dixie Drive
BURGLARY: 1600 block Sweetbrier Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 65th Street East and Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
