Crimes reported for Aug. 8, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2200 block Cimmaron Street
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 44200 block 36th Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43600 block Emile Zola Street
THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 3300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43000 block Pearlwood Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 10800 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block Cedrela Avenue
ROBBERY: 30th Street East and Avenue Q-6
ROBBERY: 5200 block East Avenue R-11
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 31st Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 33rd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 31st Street East
