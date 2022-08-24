Crimes reported for Aug. 8, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 8, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Park Valley Avenue
ASSAULT: 40100 block 177th Street East
ASSAULT: 41000 block 172nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue F-8
ASSAULT: 3100 block Via de Flores Street
ASSAULT: 43000 block Bale Court
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue J-10
ASSAULT: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Fern Avenue
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue H-1
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Avenue H-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Sierra Highway
LLANO
BURGLARY: 20700 block Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue M-8
ASSAULT: 37800 block San Carlos Way
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
RAPE: 40th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 6700 block Bascom Lane
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.