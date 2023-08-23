Crimes reported for Aug. 7, 2023
ANTELOPE ACRES
BURGLARY: 48000 block 90th Street West
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43300 block Echard Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 43700 block Foxton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block Dahlia Street
ASSAULT: 44300 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 44900 block 17th Street East
ASSAULT: 6800 block West Avenue A
BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 43700 block Tranquility Court
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT: 42500 block Valley Vista Drive
THEFT: 43500 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Patty Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Rodin Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 80th Street West and Avenue E
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-4 and Horseshoe Court
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9700 block East Avenue S-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Glenbush Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 38800 block Foxholm Drive
ASSAULT: 38900 block Normandy Court
ASSAULT: 39800 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 5500 block Malaga Court
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Essex Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
