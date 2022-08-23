Crimes reported for Aug. 7, 2022
Crimes reported for Aug. 7, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-14
ASSAULT: 2000 block Baywood Court
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 43600 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 43600 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 43800 block Countryside Drive
ASSAULT: 44500 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue H
HOMICIDE: 1100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1600 block West Newgrove Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 13400 block West Avenue B
THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block Garnet Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Jenner Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Milling Street and Yucca Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11100 block East Avenue R-6
PALMDALE
ARSON: 3800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37000 block Justin Court
ASSAULT: 37900 block 35th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 1100 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 39900 block 10th Street West
ROBBERY: 41900 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: Division Street and Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 41800 block 50th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 5200 block West Avenue L-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue L-2
