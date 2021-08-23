Crime map, Aug. 23, 2021

Crimes reported for August 7, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44400 block Palm Vista Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue L

LEONA VALLEY

ASSAULT: 9500 block Northside Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1200 block Garnet Avenue

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-6

ASSAULT: 37800 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: Palmetto Drive and Solmira Place

THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue Q-2

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S

VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41600 block 57th Street West

