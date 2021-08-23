Crimes reported for August 7, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44400 block Palm Vista Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 40th Street West and Avenue L
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 9500 block Northside Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block Garnet Avenue
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-6
ASSAULT: 37800 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: Palmetto Drive and Solmira Place
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue Q-2
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41600 block 57th Street West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.