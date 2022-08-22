Crimes reported for Aug. 6, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 25th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 41500 block 45th Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 12th Street West
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-12
ASSAULT: 600 block West Newgrove Street
BURGLARY: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 43400 block 16th Street West
BURGLARY: 48300 block 20th Street West
ROBBERY: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
THEFT: Avenue H-6 and Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Galion Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45600 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Milling Street
PALMDALE
ARSON: 15th Street East and Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2000 block Ashbrooke Circle
BURGLARY: 37700 block Boysenberry Way
BURGLARY: 40600 block 25th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 30th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
