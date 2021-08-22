Crimes reported for August 6, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1500 block Thomas Drive
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 3000 block Kilt Court
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 44500 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Ovington Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Eighth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
LEONA VALLEY
ASSAULT: 9300 block Northside Drive
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 113th Street East
NEENACH
BURGLARY: 49800 block 254th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3600 block Fallon Place
ASSAULT: 39300 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 600 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
