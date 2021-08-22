Crime map, Aug. 22, 2021

Crimes reported for August 6, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1500 block Thomas Drive

ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 3000 block Kilt Court

ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

BURGLARY: 44200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 44500 block Cedar Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Ovington Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Eighth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

LEONA VALLEY

ASSAULT: 9300 block Northside Drive

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 113th Street East

NEENACH

BURGLARY: 49800 block 254th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3600 block Fallon Place

ASSAULT: 39300 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 600 block East Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 3100 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue R-12

VEHICLE THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

