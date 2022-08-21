Crimes reported for Aug. 5, 2022
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 200 block Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45100 block 60th Street West
ROBBERY: 44400 block Cedar Avenue
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43000 block Exchange Place
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 42800 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3700 block Southview Court
ASSAULT: 37000 block Pine Valley Court
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3800 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
