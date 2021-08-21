Crimes reported for August 5, 2021
LAKE HUGHES
BURGLARY: 46800 block Noami Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East
ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45100 block Lorimer Avenue
ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 16500 block East Avenue G
BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West
ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44800 block Kingtree Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-7
ASSAULT: 36800 block Serendipity Way
ASSAULT: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East
ROBBERY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37700 block Sixth Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.