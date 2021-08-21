Crime map, Aug. 21, 2021

Crimes reported for August 5, 2021

LAKE HUGHES

BURGLARY: 46800 block Noami Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43700 block Eighth Street East

ASSAULT: 44100 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 45100 block Lorimer Avenue

ASSAULT: 45100 block Redwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 16500 block East Avenue G

BURGLARY: 43500 block 17th Street West

ROBBERY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44800 block Kingtree Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-7

ASSAULT: 36800 block Serendipity Way

ASSAULT: 37800 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ASSAULT: 38100 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Street East

ROBBERY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37700 block Sixth Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.