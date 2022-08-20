Crimes reported for Aug. 4, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 4, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 38600 block 156th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 13th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 300 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 43000 block Artesia Court
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: Avenue G-8 and Division Street
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: Division Street and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 44600 block Date Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block 21st Street West
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street East and Arnica Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Biscay Avenue and Mora Court
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2700 block Juniper Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38900 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 5500 block Pearblossom Highway
ROBBERY: 40100 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 36900 block Barons Court
THEFT: 37500 block Birch Tree Lane
PEARBLOSSOM
ARSON: 33900 block 121st Street East
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.