Crime map, Aug. 20, 2021

Crimes reported for August 4, 2021

LANCASTER

ARSON: 44700 block 21st Street West

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 42100 block Fourth Street East

BURGLARY: 1200 block Meadowview Lane

BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue J-8

BURGLARY: 42300 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue

ROBBERY: 800 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 1100 block Cambridge Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 210th Street East and Avenue G

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 38500 block 90th Street East

ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue T-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37600 block Rockie Lane

ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 38200 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 38600 block Sixth Street East

THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 16th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

