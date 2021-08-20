Crimes reported for August 4, 2021
LANCASTER
ARSON: 44700 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 42100 block Fourth Street East
BURGLARY: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 42300 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue
ROBBERY: 800 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 1100 block Cambridge Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 210th Street East and Avenue G
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 38500 block 90th Street East
ASSAULT: 9000 block East Avenue T-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3000 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37600 block Rockie Lane
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38200 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Sixth Street East
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 16th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
