Crimes reported for July 17, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 42100 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44700 block Elm Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block Rodin Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 42300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4600 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Alexo Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Beech Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Fern Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37000 block 95th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 75th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 37900 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 4700 block Stargazer Place
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and East Avenue R
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39300 block Trade Center Drive
THEFT: 800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
