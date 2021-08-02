Crimes reported for July 17, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 42800 block 150th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Norberry Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue G and Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue W-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block Janus Drive
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 12th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 20th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue L
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.