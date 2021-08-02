Crime map, Aug. 2, 2021

Crimes reported for July 17, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 42800 block 150th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue H-4

ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue I

ROBBERY: 44200 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT: 2500 block East Norberry Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue G and Challenger Way

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 13100 block East Avenue W-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block Janus Drive

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38500 block 12th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 20th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 5300 block West Avenue L

