Crimes reported for Aug. 3-4, 2023
LAKE HUGHES
BURGLARY: 16600 block Elizabeth Lake Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 180th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: Avenue I and Fern Avenue
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue J-10
BURGLARY: 43600 block Stanridge Avenue
BURGLARY: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ROBBERY: 1800 block West Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block West Avenue J-9
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Engle Way
THEFT: 2600 block West Lingard Street
THEFT: 43400 block Sierra Vista Drive
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue L-9
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block 35th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Amethyst Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Landsford Street
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 37600 block 90th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38100 block 90th Street East
LLANO
THEFT: 21100 block Forth Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R-11
ASSAULT: 3800 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 41200 block Vista Linda
ASSAULT: 5000 block Essex Drive
ASSAULT: 5200 block East Avenue T-12
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 31st Street East
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 13300 block East Avenue W-11
VEHICLE THEFT: 12200 block East Avenue V-12
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 5500 block West Avenue L-8
SUN VILLAGE
ARSON: 10200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
