Crimes reported for Aug. 3, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block Cactus Drive
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue H-7
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue H
ASSAULT: 42300 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
BURGLARY: 1000 block West Avenue J-14
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44100 block Raven Lane
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue J-12
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue L
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block Olive Drive
ASSAULT: 37600 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 38600 block Malby Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
