Crimes reported for August 3, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43900 block Shiloh Lane
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive
THEFT: 42600 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 16th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block Wellington Drive
ASSAULT: 39100 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: 5700 block Avenida Entrada
THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38600 block Fourth Street East
THEFT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard
