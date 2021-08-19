Crime map, Aug. 19, 2021

Crimes reported for August 3, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 42100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 47th Street East and Avenue R

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43900 block Shiloh Lane

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 1200 block Commerce Center Drive

THEFT: 42600 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Division Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block 16th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1300 block Wellington Drive

ASSAULT: 39100 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: 5700 block Avenida Entrada

THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 38600 block Fourth Street East

THEFT: 500 block West Palmdale Boulevard

