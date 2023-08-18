Crimes reported for Aug. 2, 2023
ACTON
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Aug. 2, 2023
ACTON
VEHICLE THEFT: 2200 block Sierra Highway
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Park Valley Avenue
ASSAULT: 41300 block 151st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 14300 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 44200 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue J-9
ASSAULT: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 45500 block 36th Street East
BURGLARY: 45500 block Corkwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 800 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1000 block West Holguin Street
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Challenger Way
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 42000 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Foxton Avenue
NEENACH
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 22500 block West Avenue D-11
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4300 block East Avenue R-14
BURGLARY: 1100 block East Avenue R-4
BURGLARY: 2800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 400 block Sugar Loaf Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4100 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 4100 block East Avenue R
PEARBLOSSOM
BURGLARY: 12300 block Pearblossom Highway
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.