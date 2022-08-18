Crimes reported for Aug. 2, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40500 block 171st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
BURGLARY: 44400 block 20th Street West
BURGLARY: 44800 block Redwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 44900 block Fern Avenue
ROBBERY: 400 block East Avenue H-11
THEFT: 100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 43700 block Sawgrass Lane
THEFT: 45600 block Newtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: West Avenue E and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block Boxthorn Street
ASSAULT: 39400 block Rowan Court
BURGLARY: 2000 block East Avenue P
ROBBERY: 3000 block East Avenue S
ROBBERY: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: Avenue S and Tierra Subida Avenue
ROBBERY: Ninth Street East and Avenue Q-6
THEFT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 34800 block 116th Street East
