Crimes reported for Aug. 1, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
ASSAULT: 1700 block Polo Court
ASSAULT: 2300 block Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 3100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sunview Court
ASSAULT: 45400 block Genoa Avenue
ASSAULT: 800 block East Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-5
ASSAULT: Avenue J-7 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue K
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43700 block Challenger Way
BURGLARY: 44400 block Valley Central Way
ROBBERY: 43100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Arnica Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Vineyard Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Parkview Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Elm Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Benald Street
LITTLEROCK
THEFT: 13100 block East Avenue Q
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and East Avenue P
ASSAULT: 36700 block Petra Drive
ASSAULT: 3900 block Sunkist Street
ASSAULT: 40200 block Preston Road
ASSAULT: 40200 block Reata Road
ASSAULT: 4600 block Dowell Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3500 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 39200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38400 block Fifth Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 600 block Knollview Court
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
