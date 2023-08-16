Crimes reported for July 31, 2023
ACTON
Crimes reported for July 31, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 2200 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 43100 block 15th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Glenraven Road
BURGLARY: 1200 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Miki Way
BURGLARY: 43000 block Seventh Street East
BURGLARY: 43800 block Hampton Street
ROBBERY: 300 block East Avenue I
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 500 block West Oldfield Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue H-9
THEFT: 2600 block Brentwood Drive
THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 16th Street West and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 3000 block San Ramon Drive
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8700 block East Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block Dixie Drive
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Avenue Q-3
ROBBERY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ROBBERY: 3800 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: East Avenue Q-4 and Glenbush Avenue
THEFT: 2400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 3100 block Angeleno Place
THEFT: 3400 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37800 block Pisces Circle
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 39000 block Clock Tower Plaza Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Evergem Avenue
