Crimes reported for July 31, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 140th Street East and Avenue F
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ARSON: 200th Street East and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 105th Street West and Avenue C
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1300 block Indian Sage Road
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Boyden Avenue
ASSAULT: 1400 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 43700 block Ponderosa Street
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ROBBERY: 44700 block Andale Avenue
THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block Gingham Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37th Street East and Avenue S
ASSAULT: Avenue O-8 and Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ROBBERY: 400 block Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 6200 block West Avenue L-12
