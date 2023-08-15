Crimes reported for July 29-30, 2023
ELIZABETH LAKE
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block Monacan Place
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue K-11
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 43800 block Comstock Avenue
ASSAULT: 44100 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Carolside Drive
ASSAULT: 44500 block Lostwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: Third Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 3200 block Jonathan Street
BURGLARY: 44400 block 20th Street East
ROBBERY: 1100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: Avenue J and Challenger Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44000 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 3300 block Brittany Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Yaffa Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43700 block Rialto Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: Andale Avenue and Ovington Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 30th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard
ASSAULT: 32nd Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37700 block Sabra Lane
ASSAULT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 5300 block Monaco Lane
BURGLARY: 38500 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: Second Street East and Avenue Q-3
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue L-12
