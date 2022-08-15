Crimes reported for July 30, 2022
LANCASTER
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 10:14 am
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
ASSAULT: 1600 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 44400 block Palo Verde Street
ASSAULT: 44700 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block Palo Vista Drive
ASSAULT: 6100 block West Avenue J-11
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 4300 block West Avenue L
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10th Street West and Avenue H-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3800 block Pelona Vista Drive
THEFT: 1600 block Orchard Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue G-12 and Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 37000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 6700 block Brion Court
ROBBERY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4700 block West Avenue L-14
