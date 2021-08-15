Crimes reported for July 30, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39300 block 185th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 600 block West Pillsbury Street
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue J-5
THEFT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9100 block East Avenue S-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-3
ASSAULT: 38400 block 31st Street East
ASSAULT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
ASSAULT: 4100 block Pearblossom Highway
ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue S
QUARTZ HILL
ARSON: 6500 block West Avenue L-10
ASSAULT: 41400 block 45th Street West
ROSAMOND
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue A
