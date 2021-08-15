Crime map, Aug. 15, 2021

Crimes reported for July 30, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 39300 block 185th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 200 block West Pillsbury Street

ASSAULT: 4200 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue K

ASSAULT: 600 block West Pillsbury Street

BURGLARY: 3000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue J-5

THEFT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9100 block East Avenue S-8

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-3

ASSAULT: 38400 block 31st Street East

ASSAULT: 39500 block Lowes Drive

ASSAULT: 4100 block Pearblossom Highway

ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 3800 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 2800 block East Avenue S

QUARTZ HILL

ARSON: 6500 block West Avenue L-10

ASSAULT: 41400 block 45th Street West

ROSAMOND

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue A

