Crimes reported for July 29, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for July 29, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17800 block Longmeadow Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block Esther Drive
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 700 block West Newgrove Street
BURGLARY: 1500 block Arnica Lane
BURGLARY: 45800 block Division Street
ROBBERY: 2000 block West Avenue J
ROBBERY: 43300 block 16th Street West
ROBBERY: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 44400 block Palm Vista Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 11300 block East Avenue R-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Grafton Court
BURGLARY: 2400 block East Avenue R-3
BURGLARY: 38600 block Fifth Street West
ROBBERY: 37100 block Fourth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38900 block Fifth Street West
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.