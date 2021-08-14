Crimemap, Aug. 14, 2021

Crimes reported for July 29, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 162nd Street East and Avenue N-8

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 43700 block Heaton Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 45100 block Spearman Avenue

ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Third Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 37800 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: East Avenue R-12 and Cedrela Avenue

BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block Delbon Way

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

