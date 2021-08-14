Crimes reported for July 29, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 162nd Street East and Avenue N-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 20th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 43700 block Heaton Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block Spearman Avenue
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-14
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block Third Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 11th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37800 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: East Avenue R-12 and Cedrela Avenue
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block Delbon Way
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1800 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.