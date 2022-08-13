Crimes reported for July 28, 2022
ANTELOPE ACRES
ASSAULT: 48900 block 130th Street West
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Mesa Drive
ASSAULT: 17th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2000 block Valiant Street
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43100 block 260th Street East
ASSAULT: 45000 block 28th Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Lostwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 45100 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 45500 block 11th Street West
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 800 block East Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block West Avenue L-6
THEFT: 43700 block Rialto Drive
THEFT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 45100 block Lorimer Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street East and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 42400 block 27th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36400 block Colcord Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 17th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 2800 block West Avenue N-4
THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue O-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42400 block La Gabriella Drive
